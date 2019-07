Walnut Grove City Council met July 8 at the Walnut Grove city offices. Greg Hansen, Xiong Yang, Leonard McLaughlin and Dillon Robinson were present. Kerwin Armitage, Nicole Knakmuhs, Andy Foster and Carolyn Van Loh were also present.

Kerwin Armitage presented the water/wastewater report. The council reviewed the new contract by People Service. Dillon Robinson moved and Xiong Yang seconded approving the new contract. The vote was unanimous.

