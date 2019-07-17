TV stars kept busy during their visit





The second of three Laura Ingalls Wilder pageant weekends in Walnut Grove revolved around 9 cast members from the television Little House series. The occasion was to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the popular show and the local Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum. The celebrities were kept busy both Friday and Saturday.

Lunch with the Stars at noon on Friday was held at the English Lutheran Church, where the church bell Pa Ingalls gave up a new pair of boots to help purchase, now hangs. A visiting star at each table could get acquainted with fans, and fans with the star, while they enjoyed a meal prepared by volunteers.

