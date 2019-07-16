



64

Rock Valley, Iowa

Dan Collenbaugh, 64, of Rock Valley, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, July 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Dan Collenbaugh was born Dec. 13, 1954, in Rock Valley, the son of John Paul and Lois (Moore) Collenbaugh. He graduated from Rock Valley Community School in 1973 and then attended Northwestern College for middle school science education. In 1977, he entered the family business, Collenbaugh Auto Supply in Rock Valley. In 1998, he began his current career in technical support sales personnel at A & I Products in Rock Valley.

On April 21, 1979, he married Monica Scholten at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Larchwood. The couple made their home in Rock Valley.

Survivors include his wife; his daughter, Ashley (Micah) Vis of Rock Valley; three grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Halsey (Ron Malsam) of Watertown, South Dakota, Lisa (Bob) Hanson of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, ﻿and Cathy Collenbaugh of South Sioux City, Nebraska; Monica’s siblings and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-and father-in-law, Joseph and Veronica Scholten; and other family members.