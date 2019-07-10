



92

Westbrook

Mary Ann Schmalz, age 92 of Westbrook, died peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Good Samaritan Care Center in Westbrook. Funeral Services were held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Burial is in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. ﻿

Mary Ann (Schultz) Schmalz was born April 2, 1927 in Lamberton, Minnesota to Carl John and Susan (Unger) Schultz. She graduated from Lamberton High School in 1945. Following graduation, Mary moved to Minneapolis where she worked at St. Andrew’s Hospital as a dietary aide. She also worked as a telephone operator in Tracy. Mary and Nylo Schmalz were married on April 25, 1948 in Lamberton. They built two homes in Westbrook where they lived their married life. They enjoyed camping and fishing. Mary worked at the Westbrook Hatchery. She was a charter member of the VFW Auxiliary and Grace Lutheran Church. She was active with Grace Lutheran Wednesday Bible studies circle, where she hosted a small group each month at her kitchen table. She served at funerals until she was 85 when she decided to pass the kitchen duties on to younger church members. Mary will be remembered for her many jars of canned baby dill pickles, her large recipe collection, and wonderful meals.

Mary is survived by her three children: Julie (Jay) Mischke of Darwin, MN, Randle Schmalz (Bryan Wang) of New York, NY, and Susan (Tom) Wahl of Walnut Grove; 5 grandchildren: Ann (Mark) Morgan, Luke (Alison) Mischke, Isaac (Ashley) Wahl, Isaiah (Sara) Wahl, Jacob (Marissa) Wahl; and 9 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Nylo in 2002, siblings: Fred and Homer Ware, Evelyn, Ted, Helen, and Arthur Schultz.