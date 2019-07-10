Westbrook Public Library

Monday 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday 1:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Our Summer Reading Program “It’s Showtime at your Library is in full swing….and we have close to 50 kids taking part in the our reading incentive program. Declan is also busy trying to find the Bunnies that are hiding from him around the town. There is a new guessing jar each week with the prize being a coupon for treats at the pool.

Coming up very soon is Disney Trivia at Painted Prairie. This event will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. The doors will open at 6:00 and food is available. So put together a team of 4 or less and plan to join the fun!!! Hope to see you there!!!

We of course continue to get new books and DVDs on a regular basis, so take the time to check us out.

Enjoy the beautiful summertime weather and remember to also…..Enjoy each day like your best vacation!!!!