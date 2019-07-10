Sanford Westbrook recognized ﻿





The Minnesota Hospital Association recognized Sanford Westbrook Medical Center for its outstanding engagement in the Partnership for Patients campaign. Sanford Westbrook’s achievements earned a Partnership for Patients Excellence certificate. The award indicated Sanford Westbrook reported on 75% or more of eligible outcome measures and road maps. MHA created this recognition to acknowledge the hard work and resources devoted by hospitals to improve patient safety.

For more information on the Partnership for Patients Excellence Awards, visit https://www.mnhospitals.org/quality-patient-safety/awards/excellence-awards.