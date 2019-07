tmerchant@ncppub.com

WESTBROOK — Adam and Gabe Krick talked to the council about starting a 15 and up softball league for next summer. It would be something like the Thursday night volleyball league that currently is held at the city volleyball courts. Gabe Krick told the council he plans on running the league himself, including getting teams setup. He hopes to lineup two to four teams. He also asked if the city could help with the field preparation.