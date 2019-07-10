



Harlan Maurer, 84, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Sanford Hospice Centennial Cottage, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at United Church of Christ, Larchwood, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Lester, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, with family present at the church in Larchwood.

Harlan Maurer was born Feb. 2, 1935, in Canby, Minnesota, to Herman and Eleanor (Berg) Maurer. He grew up in Alvord, graduating from Inwood High School in 1953. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1955 and received an honorable discharge.

On Nov. 4, 1956, he married Donna Johnson. He was as an electrical technician, starting as a TV and radio repairman and ending in the animatronics department working for Universal Studios of Florida on the Spider Man attraction.

Survivors include is wife; his sons, Michael (Tracy) Maurer of Forest Lake, Minnesota, and David Maurer of Larchwood; two grandchildren; his brothers, Robert Maurer of Des Moines, Iowa, Paul Maurer of Hermosa, South Dakota, Alan (Norma) Maurer of Larchwood and Jerry (Barb) Maurer of Larchwood; sisters, Marilyn Ripperda of Worthington, Minnesota, and Karen (Denny) Kramer of Sioux Falls; several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kathy; a granddaughter; his brothers, Gene and Roger; sisters-in-law,﻿ Mavis Maurer and Marlene (Milton) Anderson; and brother-in-law, Larry Ripperda.