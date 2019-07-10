



88

Alton, Iowa

Marie Heyman, 88, of Alton, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Orange City Area Health System.﻿

Funeral service was Friday, July 5, at Alton Reformed Church with interment in Nassau Township Cemetery, Alton.

Marie Adrianna Bouwman was born Dec. 11, 1930, at Lester, Iowa, the daughter of John and Jacoba (Smit) Bouwman. She grew up near Lester where she attended country school.

On June 10, 1952, she married Howard Heyman. They made their home in Alton. She served as a certified nursing assistant at Heritage House in Orange City several years. Her husband passed away Oct. 1, 1993.

Survivors include five children, Barbara (Bruce) Alderink of Holland, Michigan, Debra (Brian) Mastbergen of Ames, Iowa, Lora (Dale) Oltmans of Alton, Alex (Anita) Heyman of Mattawan, Michigan, and Julie (Kelly) Plueger of Craig, Iowa; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Greta Hommes of Rock Rapids.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian; eight brothers, Edward, Thomas, Walter, Marion, Gradus, Dick, Henry and John Bouwman, and four sisters, Ann Boom, Adrianna Snyders, Mary Jane (infant) and Jeanette (infant).