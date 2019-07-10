Little Miss Alvord named





Hadley Ageson was named Little Miss Alvord to represent the community in area parades. She is the daughter of Jared and LaToya Ageson and has an older brother, Brodix. She recently completed kindergarten at West Lyon and is looking forward to school startin﻿g again this fall. Hadley’s favorite color is pink and any color of glitter. She has two dogs, Princess and Tucker, and her favorite thing to do is ride her bike. Hadley’s favorite foods are broccoli and watermelon. When she grows up, she wants to be a science teacher so she can make explosions.

Note: There were no Miss Alvord contestants/volunteers so a Miss Alvord will not be named.

(Photo and information submitted.)