Blazing a new trail





The Village of Lester recently completed a walking trail around the city park. A crew of volunteers worked July 1 to pour cement and finished the inner 0.22-mile loop and an outer loop of 0.18 mile. The group also planned to pour a 20×90 parking area by the Lester Community Center before the end of the week. The next task will be pouring 40 feet of retaining wall by electrical boxes. Organizers of the trail project are thankful for all the ﻿help they have received and the commitment from the volunteers and community on this project. (Photos/Sarah Mullinix)