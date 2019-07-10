From touring to taking action





lydia@ncppub.com

Local 4-H members and sisters, Gabi and Sadie Feucht, spent a week in the nation’s capital as a part of Citizen Washington Focus where they gained a deeper knowledge of political processes and their own leadership skills. During their time at the capital, they participated in civic workshops and committees, visited D.C.’s famous sites, and met with state senators and representatives. “I appreciated the experience of jumping into my history and government books to witness where the important events of America’s history actually took place,” said Sadie.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.