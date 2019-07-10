Fun on the fourth in Inwood





The annual Inwood Fourth of July celebration brought community members — past and present, neighbors, friends and families together Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 4, for a full slate of activities.

There was something for everyone during the celebration including a meal served by Inwood Fire and Rescue and a tractor pull Wednesday and a Kiwanis Club breakfast, road race, vendor fair, parade and beanbag tournament Thursday. Three new events added to the event this year included helicopter rides, greased pig contest and a scavenger hunt. Kids also enjoyed a ferris wheel and train rides and both young and old played Bingo and participated in a cakewalk. The annual demolition derby Thursday night was followed by the grand finale fireworks display. ﻿