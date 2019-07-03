



Schoenenberger

84

Windom, MN

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, June 30, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Windom, MN, for Donna Janet Schoenenberger. Father Pratap officiated. Casket bearers were Crystal Lammers, Sarah Wathen, Keila Meverden, Melissa Galles, Cassandra Stewart, Katherine Nelson and Elizabeth Schoenenberger; honorary bearer was Malia Schoenenberger. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls., MN.

Donna Janet Schoenenberger was born November 17, 1934 in Westbrook, Minnesota to the late Herbert and Lillian (Janda) Rupp. She received her education in the Westbrook Public Schools; graduating c﻿lass of 1952.

On September 24, 1952, Donna was united in marriage to Donald Schoenenberger in Westbrook, Minnesota. This marriage was blessed with nine children, Dennis, Denise, Debra, David, Duane, Darl, Doreen, Daniel, and Diana. Through the years, Donna and Donald lived in many cities before settling in Windom after Donald retired from the United States Army in 1972. Donna spent forty-seven years working and volunteering for Windom’s DAC.

Donna passed away unexpectedly at her home in Windom on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the age of 84.

She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Windom. Donna also was Den Mother for the Boy Scouts of America, a member of various organizations.

Donna is survived by seven children, Debra (Randy) Gergen, Granville, IA; David (Margaret) Schoenenberger, Billings, MT; Duane (Veronica) Schoenenberger, Westfield, IN; Darl (Pam) Schoenenberger of Eagan; Doreen (Jeff) Benson of Hermosa, SD; Daniel (Debra) Schoenenberger of Windom; and Diana (Greg) Eide, Richfield; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary (Steve) Larson, Mankato; sister-in-law, Alma Rupp, Eagan; Shirley Schoenenberger, Windom; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; son, Dennis Schoenenberger; daughter, Denise Schoenenberger; brother, Alan Rupp; and brother-in-law, Melvin Schoenenberger.