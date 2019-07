cvanloh@ncppub.com

Lighting on the stage and accent lighting on the speaker’s podium emphasized the theme, Time to Shine. WWG Agriculture teacher, Josh Barron, had fun emceeing the program with students who had been in his classes over the years. His comments and jokes added to the enjoyment of watching the competition. Judges were Marilyn Delayne, Lake Benton; JoLynn Vander Lugt, Edgerton; and Britta Kelsey Basset, Lamberton.

See the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.