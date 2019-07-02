Jerri Korenberg

77

California, Missouri

Jerri Lynne Korenberg, 77, of California, Missouri, died Wednesday, June 26.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, at 3 p.m. with a memorial service following at 4 p.m., both at Windmill Ridge Funeral Services, 600 Pinto Lane, California, Missouri.

Jerri Lynne Hansen-Campbell was born March 4, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas, to Lyle and Virginia Hansen. She moved with her mother and brother, Douglas, to Rock Rapids, Iowa, shortly after World War II. Her mother married Wayne Campbell. Jerri attended Central Lyon High School, graduating in 1962. After graduating high school, she attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri, and earned an associate in arts degree in 1964.

On March 4, 1965, she married Roger Korenberg. They lived in Enid, Oklahoma, Dayton, Ohio, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Sacramento, California, where he retired from the U.S. Air Force. In 1989, Jerri earned her BS in business administration from Chapman University. In 1991, she earned her MBA from Golden Gate University. In 1995, the couple moved to California, Missouri.

While in Hawaii, she was a sailing instructor at Hickam Harbor.

Survivors include her husband; children, Karen and Kevin Korenberg; four grandchildren; a brother, Steven (Debra) Campbell, and sisters, Carol Vander Kolk, Patricia Campbell and Mary (Donald) Smith, along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle; stepfather, Wayne; mother, Virginia, and brother, Douglas.﻿