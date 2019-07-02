



87

Canton, South Dakota

Wesley Kock 87, of Canton, South Dakota, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Sanford Canton-Inwood Hospital.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 27, at Anderson Funeral Home, Canton.

Wesley was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Inwood, Iowa, to Otto and Amelia (Weberg) Kock. He grew up in the Inwood area, graduating from Inwood High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On Nov. 9, 1956, he married Betty Detmers. He farmed and spent over 20 years as a welder at Bid-Well.

Survivors include a son, Paul (Amy Roseland) of Canton; a daughter, Lynn (Scott) Jendersee of Harrisburg, South Dakota; three grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Wickey of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; along with numerous extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, a﻿ brother, Glenn, and his parents.