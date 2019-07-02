West Lyon FFA teams compete in June CDEs





Members of the West Lyon FFA chapter traveled to Ames to participate in summer Career Development Events (CDE) June 20. Members who participated in Food Science were Javen Meyer, Dayton Knobloch, Lane Knobloch and Brycen Flier. This event is designed to provide the student an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of Food Science. This team placed sixth out of 12 teams with a first-place wilver rating. Individual placements were Javen Meyer 20th, Dayton Knobloch 21st, Brycen Flier 25th and Lane Knobloch 31st out of 46 students.

