Duane Swenson





62

Tracy, MN

Duane “Dude” Swenson, age 62 of Tracy, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sanford Sioux Falls Medical Center after a brief illness. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment is in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Duane “Dude” Swenson was born December 24, 1956 in Tracy, Minnesota to Donald and Edith (Moyars) Swenson. He graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1975, and then enlisted in the US Marines. On December 17, 1977, Dude married Brenda McCoy at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Dude resided in Rockford, where he worked in manufacturing. They had two children. In 2008, Dude returned to the Tracy and Walnut Grove area. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed cooking and grilling out, as well as camping and fishing.

Dude is survived by his children: Jaycob Swenson (special friend Jackie Shoop), and Billie (Adam) Ritter all of Rockford; grandson Gavin Ritter; mother Edith Swenson of Walnut Grove; and siblings: Donald Jr. (Joan) Swenson of Sleepy Eye, Dennis (Trish) Swenson of Madelia, Doug (JoAnn) Swenson of Sioux Falls, Deb (Dale) Pacholl of Walnut Grove; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald.