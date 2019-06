sarahm@ncppub.com

“Maybe someday,” is what Leah Snyders always said when thinking about the dream of having her own salon. Now after years of waiting for the right moment, Snyders is opening her own salon in her hometown of Larchwood. “Opening my own salon has been a goal and dream of mine for quite some time,” she said. “I love doing hair and helping make people feel good.”

Find the full article in this week’s issue of the West Lyon Herald.