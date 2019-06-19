



82

Westbrook﻿

The memorial service for Ardell Cassens, 82, of Westbrook, will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation and light refreshments will take place one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will take place at Slayton Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Slayton following the service.

Ardell Anton Cassens was born on July 23, 1936, to Anton (Tony) and Marjorie (Howland) Cassens at their home in George, IA in Lyon County. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith. He attended elementary school in George, IA and high school in Worthington, MN. He enrolled in the Army National Guard on June 21, 1967, and served as a Private First Class until he was honorably discharged in 1970.

On September 23, 1954, Ardell married Carole Jean Bremer at Fulda Lutheran Church. They made their home in Worthington for several years, before moving to Slayton. In September of 1962, they moved to Westbrook. Ardell worked as a Texaco Serviceman at Shorty’s in Worthington, an auto body repairman at Slayton Auto, and a start to finish carpenter for Gertner Construction in Westbrook. He later worked at Klasse Sales & Service as an auto body repairman, followed by doing RV service and repair.

Ardell was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, often serving as an usher or assisting with maintenance and repair. Over the years, he and Carole enjoyed trips to Arizona, Florida, Branson, Yellowstone, and the Black Hills. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and helping his neighbors. He was kind to all and quick to lend a helping hand to his family with home improvement projects or lake home ventures. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids.

Ardell became a patient of Sunset Cottage Hospice in Worthington following a recent illness, where he died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 82, surrounded by loving family.

Ardell is survived by three sons Bruce (Diane) Cassens of Gilbert, AZ, Brian (Kerry) Cassens of Grimes, IA and Brent Cassens of Westbrook; four grandchildren Bryan (Kris) Cassens, Whitney (Jordan) Anderson, Stacy Cassens and Cory (Chanin) Cassens; eleven great-grandchildren; brother Robert Cassens of Bloomington; sisters Luetta Braun of Rock Rapids, IA and Lois (Howard) Teerink of Fulda; sister-in-law Sandy Cassens of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.

His parents, wife Carole, granddaughter Amy Cassens, brothers Marlo and Wayne Cassens, and sister Lorraine Lawrence preceded him in death.