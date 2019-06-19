



Storden, Minnesota

Gladys Jeanette Herding was born on December 21, 1935, in Storden Township, Cottonwood County, Minnesota to the late Elvin and Hattie (Peterson) Erickson. She was baptized on April 5, 1936 at the Old Westbrook Lutheran Church in rural Westbrook and later confirmed in that same church. Gladys received her education at the Storden Consolidated School; graduating in the Class of 1953. She then furthered her education at Augustana where she received her teaching degree. Gladys then taught for two years in Slayton, Minnesota.

On August 16, 1956, Gladys was united in marriage to Eugene “Bud” Herding at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden. After marriage, Gladys and Bud lived in Hadley for a year until moving to Storden where they began to farm. This marriage was blessed with eleven children. Bud passed away on May 7, 2008. This past week, Gladys became suddenly ill and was taken to the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where she passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, at the age of 83 years.

Gladys was a longtime member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden and a member of the Herbert-Reese American Legion Post #391 Auxiliary in Storden.

Gladys is survived by her eleven children, Gayle (Keith) Wolf, Jeffers; Debbra (Reid) Miller, Storden; Connie (David) Engen, Revere; Kelly (Steve) Lundgren,Lake Lillian; Pam (Steve) Harris, Willmar; Todd (Susan) Herding, Storden; Timm (Jenny) Herding, Westbrook; Lori (Corey) Bunting, Westbrook; Jean (Ralph) Price, Lamberton; Tory (Betsy) Herding, Windom; Travis (Laridee) Herding, Storden; 32 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dennis Erickson, Westbrook; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Erickson, Storden; special friend, Dale Fox, Storden; and several nieces and nephews.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene “Bud” Herding; brother, Arden Erickson; and sister-in-law, Bette Jo Erickson.