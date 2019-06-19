



77

Revere, MN

Kenneth “Butch” Anderson, age 77, of Revere, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, rural Walnut Grove. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the Walnut Grove Funeral Home, and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Burial is in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Kenneth “Butch” Anderson was born to Valerious and Eunice (Beckmann) Anderson on January 7, 1942 in Lamberton Township, Redwood County, Minnesota. Kenny grew up on a farm by Walnut Grove and attended school at Walnut Grove Public School, graduating in 1960. Following high school, he farmed with his father and brother until renting a farm near Tracy, Minnesota in 1963. Kenny married Sandy Nelson on March 9, 1963 in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. They farmed near Tracy until 1969 when they moved to a farm near Revere, Minnesota. Kenny raised hogs and farmed until 1996 when he quit raising hogs but continued to farm. In 2006, Kenny retired to allow his son, Chad, to farm full time. At that time, Ken continued to help Chad farm, working the ground in the spring and combining in the fall. He loved working with his son until Chad’s death in the fall of 2012. Kenny still enjoyed helping in the field. He helped his brother and nephew combine beans in the fall and ran the combine for a neighbor for corn harvest. Kenny was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, serving terms on the church council. He also served on the Federal Land Bank Board, Revere Elevator Board and on Ann Township Board. Kenny enjoyed playing softball with the Old Fogies, golfing, playing cards, and having coffee with his friends. He especially loved the time spent with is children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters: Kristin Anderson of Alton, IA, Sherri (Rod) Tobin of Aberdeen, SD, Kendra (Mark) Rechtenbaugh of Dell Rapids, SD; grandchildren: Trevor Anderson (Kylee Hogrefe), Kylee (Joe) Landeen, Erich Frazeur, Amanda Tobin (DJ Pollard), Andrew Tobin, Elizabeth Tobin, Jacob Rechtenbaugh, Joseph Rechtenbaugh; great-grandchildren: Kolten Anderson and Evelyn Landeen; brother Wayne (Connie) Anderson; sisters: Dee (Brian) Skalbeck and Barb (Walt) Boyd; brother-in-law Donald Johnson; sisters-in-law Pat Hansen and Mary (Gerry) Leonard; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Chad, sister Judy Johnson, brothers-in-law John Hansen and Bud Sell, and sister-in-law Delores Sell.