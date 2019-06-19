Local blood supplies in critical need leading up to July 4th weekend

Sanford Westbrook Medical Center and Community Blood Bank will partner up to save lives at a special summer community blood drive event held on Thursday, June 27 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Sanford Westbrook. The public will have an opportunity to donate blood to help local patients in the hospital during the month of June, as well as going into the July 4th holiday weekend. All blood donations will directly impact patients’ lives in the Westbrook area. All who donate will receive an All American blood donor t-shirt.

