Roundhouse Model Railroad Club open during railroad days

The Roundhouse Model Railroad Club will be open Thursday, June 20, 7:00pm – 9:00pm; Saturday, June 22, 10:00am – 5:00pm and Sunday, June 23, 1:00pm – 5:00pm.

The non-profit club has promoted the model railroad hobby through Railroad Days in June and the Holiday open house in December at the model railroad club. The club meets regularly Thursday nights from 7pm – 9pm and Saturdays from 1pm – 7pm. Meetings are open to visitors and potential new members. Admission for the open house at the Railroad Club is free.