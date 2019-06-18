Marlin Schleef





﻿Marlin “Marly” Schleef, 77, of Cherokee, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Accura Health Care in Cherokee.

Memorial services were Monday, June 17, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cherokee, with inurnment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cherokee.

Marly was born Dec. 2, 1941, in Cherokee to Marlin “Bill” and Dorinne (Odle) Schleef. He attended Cherokee schools, graduating in 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy from April 23, 1963-April 21, 1967 and also from Jan. 23, 1968-Sept. 30, 1969.

On Feb. 17, 1968, he married Karen McTasney. He worked construction for several local businesses and also drove truck for Schusters of LeMars, retiring in 2003.

Survivors include four children, Jason W. (Joani) Schleef of Cherokee, James Steward of Cody, Wyoming, Kory (Jill) Putnam of Cherokee and Wendy (Corey) Soule of Boyden, Iowa; eight grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Mary Kay (Dennis) Langholdt of Boone, Iowa, Michael (Shari) Schleef of Columbus Junction, Iowa, Monica (Jerry) Anfinson of Morristown, Tennessee, Melanie Robinson of Larchwood, Iowa; Mark (Staci) Schleef of Cherokee; Matthew (Janel) Schleef of Cherokee and Molly (David) Galm of Spencer, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a brother-in-law.