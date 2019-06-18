Inwood city council approves wage increase for lifeguards

Barb Hassebroek attended the Inwood City Council meeting Monday, June 10, to present the city’s insurance renewal premiums and coverage for 2019-2020. According to Hassebroek, premium for the year will be $15,395.55 after a credit of $1,644.45 from Iowa Community Insurance Pool (ICAP) is applied. This is up $319 from last year’s $15,076.57. Hassebroek advised the increase is due to property evaluations that were started last year as well as the liability premium being up this year. “ICAP is a self-insured company that has almost 800 communities covered under that in the state of Iowa. Inwood alone has received $20,915 in credits toward premiums since we have gone into the pool” expressed Hassebroek.

