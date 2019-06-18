Gov. Reynolds sees rural health care in action





Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was in northwest Iowa Wednesday, June 12, including a stop in Rock Rapids. Reynolds toured the new 52,000-square-foot Avera Medical Center before visiting with administrator, Craig Hohn, and Merrill Pioneer Association board of trustees’ members. Hohn led the tour, illustrating the facilities’ amenities from a patient flow perspective, and Reynolds shook hands with a number of providers and staff. “What a great place to work,” she told a group of nurses. Throughout the facility, Reynolds remarked on the size and efficiencies and listened as Hohn explained E Emergency, E Pharmacy and E Hospitalist capabilities, which connect providers and nurses with doctors in the E Care hub in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and allow for interaction with patients in Rock Rapids. “These just give our providers another tool in helping care for our patients,” said Hohn. “That’s awesome. That’s just the kinds of things we have to be doing in rural settings,” said Reynolds.

