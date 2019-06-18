Renovation, expansion

Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort recently announced the future erection of a new hotel addition, RV park, Sportsbook and new entertainment venue on the casino floor. Construction of the $10 million project will begin at the end of this month. Work for the Sportsbook and entertainment venue are expected to cost $1.5 million and be complete by August 2019. The hotel and RV park will begin construction in September 2019 and be completed by summer of 2020. The hotel and RV park project is expected to cost $8.5 million.