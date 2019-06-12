



88

Walnut Grove, MN

Dennis Hanson, age 88 of Walnut Grove, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Our House Hospice of Murray County in Slayton. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Burial will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Dennis Hanson was born July 27, 1930 in rural Westbrook, Minnesota to Clarence and Alice (Sandbo) Hanson. During his childhood, he attended country school near Westbrook. Dennis lived in Westbrook until entering the US Army on January 16, 1951. He served his country as a Med Tech in the Army until November 23, 1952. Following his honorable discharge, he made his home in Walnut Grove. On January 15, 1955, Dennis married Marlene Peterson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dennis worked under a plumber and learned his trade, eventually became a master plumber and worked for various people. Following his retirement, he continued to live in Walnut Grove. Dennis was a member of the Walnut Grove American Legion, and enjoyed woodworking and playing cards.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Toni (Ron) Alcorn of Eagan; grandchildren: Amber (Todd) Whalen of Madison Heights, MI, Holly (Matthew) Eisen, Spencer (Lindsey) Alcorn, and Blake Alcorn, all of Eagan; great-grandchildren: Henry, Cormick & Murphy Whalen, Maisy and Sawyer Eisen, Lilah Alcorn, Lincoln and Ryker Alcorn; siblings: Algene Leiferman, Clair “Bud” Hanson, Sonja Swenson, Karen Shaplin, Twyla Otto, and Wydon Hanson; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marlene, and siblings Dale, Myrl, Garry, Charles & Gaylon Hanson.