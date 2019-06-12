



85

Formerly of Walnut Grove

Louise Johnson Farnham died June 3, 2019. She was 85. Lou was born on September 28, 1933﻿ and lived much of her early life in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. Lou was a proud graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she earned her PhD in clinical and child psychology. She taught at Yale, where she was the first female assistant professor in the psychology department, and Stanford and finally moved to Amherst, Massachusetts, where she was one of the original faculty at Hampshire College and taught clinical and child psychology there for more than 15 years.

After leaving Academe she was a child psychologist in southwest Minnesota until she retired. She traveled extensively in the UK, Europe, Asia and the South Pacific and loved cruises and crossings. Lou is survived by her son, Mark (Jane) Farnham, grandchildren Kelly and Tyler, great grandchild, Ophelia King-Barnes. She is also survived by her sisters; Deborah Guelzow and Jane Algee, Jane’s husband Ben, and her children Angela and Joshua. She was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Gretchen and Clarence Guelzow; seven beloved aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the wonderful people of Vitas Healthcare for their great hospice care. They made Lou’s last days comfortable and helped the family enormously. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers two charities Lou supported were the Center for victims of torture (www.cvt.org) and St. Joseph’s Indian School (www.stjo.org) or donations may be made to the friends of the Cocoa Beach Public library.