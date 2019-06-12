



cvanloh@ncppub.com

While covering the last Westbrook Red Cross blood drive, I asked questions about the machine that takes two units of blood instead of the usual one unit. The original machine was created in 1972 by Herb Cullis, an American medical technologist who has been involved in creating many medical devices. During the discussion, one of the workers made a comment about Cullis that I have never forgotten: “It was all because of a father’s love.”

Find the full article in this week’s Sentinel Tribune.