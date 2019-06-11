Rain, rain, go away





jhommes@ncppub.com

If you’ve found yourself talking to local farmers recently, it’s quite likely you’ve heard comments about the 2019 spring planting season being one of the worst in recent memory. From the beginning of April through the end of May, Rock Rapids received nearly 13 inches of rain, which is about 7 inches more than normal during that timespan. As the first week of June came to a close, there were an unusually high number of fields that had seen little to no work done to them.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.