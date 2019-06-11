Showing customer appreciation picnic-style





sarahm@ncppub.com

Security Savings Bank hosted its annual customer appreciation picnic in Larchwood City Park Tuesday, June 4. A catered meal of brats, ribs, salads, and chips was served. Ice cream treats and bags of kettle corn were available. Families enjoyed the warm summer temperatures and kids tested out the splash pad during the evening. A bug spray station was even set up in the park for picnic goers to use. Security Savings Bank hosts several community picnics in the surrounding communities, including George June 5 and in Inwood June 11 at 5 p.m. in Inwood City Park.