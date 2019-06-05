29-year Career Military Colonels address Westbrook





Rain didn’t cancel Memorial Day ceremonies in the three Westbrook area cemeteries on Memorial Day.

Westbrook’s Memorial Day program was inspiring, well attended and inspiring to every one in attendance. A sobering part was the reading of long list of military veterans who are no longer living. It was a moving experience to sing the national anthem accompanied by the high school band. Later Mrs. Cuff directed the band in two spirited numbers, one of which was the popular “Marches of the Armed Forces.” Gordy, Andy and Matt Kopperud sang a song about being homeward bound again.

