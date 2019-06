WWG Elementary School

The WWG Elementary School was just awarded a dental grant through the United Way of Marshall small grants program of almost $5,000. This grant money will go directly to purchasing dental hygiene tools (toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinse, dental varnish, and toothpaste) for all preschool through 6th grade students at the WWG Elementary for the school year 2019-20.

