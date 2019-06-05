Food For Kidz will be in Westbrook on Wednesday, June 12, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Westbrook Community Center.

Volunteers are needed for this packaging event and you are invited to take part. Workers are especially needed during the 4 – 6 p.m. shift. There are many areas where you can help if you can, Set-up, put ingredients in bags, weigh/seal bags, make and pack boxes and tear down at the end of the day. There is something for all ages and abilities, so please come and share whatever time you can.

Food For Kidz is a program that provides special nutritious meals to hungry children and their families where crisis has struck and there is an immediate need anywhere in the world. For $.90 donation, six meals will be provided and for $32.40, a child is provided with nutrition for 7 months.

Food For Kidz is being sponsored by the area churches of Jeffers, Storden, Westbrook Walnut Grove and Dovray. Contact Joyce Vortherms at 507-274-5325 for more information.