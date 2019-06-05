Public Information Meeting

Visit with your Redwood County Commissioner at a public informational meeting to be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Community Center.

Dave Hoyt states that the Walnut Grove Area Loggers have arranged a public informational meeting with the Walnut Grove area County Commissioner, Lon Walling.

Walling hopes to provide current information on some Redwood County concerns — roads and bridges, Plum Creek County Park, local county shops, and other items. Walling states that he also plans to have in attendance at the meeting Redwood County Engineer Keith Berndt and County Park Coordinator Scott Wold to help answer questions.