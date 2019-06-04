West Lyon FFA receives lick tub sales proceeds





On Wednesday, May 22, members of the West Lyon FFA chapter welcomed Glenn Eben, a representative from Cooperative Farmers Elevator, who presented a check to chapter officers for $1,024.41. The check was part of the elevator’s tub promotion program. When FFA members and local farmers buy lick tubs from CFE, the business gives a portion of that sale to an FFA chapter of the customer’s choosing. The tub promotion program has been in place three years.

Find the full article in this week’s West Lyon Herald.