Mary Palma crowned Miss Lester

Mary Palma was selected to represent the town of Lester at the Miss Lester pageant Wednesday, May 29. For the first time in more than 15 years, more than one contestant was vying for the Miss Lester crown and a chance to represent her town. Palma and Megan Van Wyhe competed at the pageant Wednesday night. Beforehand, they interviewed with a panel of judges and, during the pageant, they each read a short essay they had composed entitled, “Why is Lester special to me?”

