Larchwood, Iowa

Jerry Viereck, 78, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Sanford Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, May 28, at the Church of St. Mary in Larchwood with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Jerry Viereck was born June 27, 1940, in Larchwood, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Josephine (Doherty) Viereck. He was raised in Larchwood and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, graduating in 1957. He worked at John Morrell Foods in Sioux Falls 29 years. He was later employed at Grand Labs in Larchwood until his retirement in 2004.

On Oct. 7, 1961, he married Barbara Cranny. They lived in Larchwood.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Tim (Suzie) Viereck of Larchwood, Terry (Mary) Viereck of Larchwood and Todd Viereck of Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Neil Warner of Larchwood; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Harold (Janet) Viereck of Sioux Falls, John (Gale) Viereck of Larchwood, Leola Steenblock of Larchwood and﻿ Vicky (Brad) Bauer of Larchwood; a sister-in-law, Becky Viereck of Larchwood; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Michelle Warner; two brothers, Alfred Viereck Jr. and William Viereck; and his twin sister, Janet Rutten.