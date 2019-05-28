Steven Leuthold

74

﻿May 8, 2019

Steven Lee Leuthold passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the VA Hospice House, Jefferson Barracks, St Louis, Missouri.

Steve was born Sept. 28, 1944, in Holton, Kansas, to W.J. “Bill” and Anna Carolyn (Karns) Leuthold. He graduated from Soldier High School in 1962 and Kansas State University in 1968 with a degree in architecture. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam.

On Aug. 11, 1967, he married Edith M. Dickinson on August 11, 1967. They later divorced. He worked as an architect in Topeka, Kansas, and later farmed in the Soldier, Kansas, area.

Survivors include three children, Kathy (Derek) Bissitt of Leavenworth, Kansas, Christie Leuthold of Canandaigua, New York, and William (Erin) Leuthold of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sisters, Dixie (David) McAndrews Gibbs of Surprise, Arizona, Mary (Gary) Eisenbarth of Kerrville, Texas, and Sue (Don) Thiemann of Manhattan, Kansas; one brother, Wilbert Jr. (Stephanie) Leuthold of Blackhawk, South Dakota; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.