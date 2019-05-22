



Campbell

82

Walnut Grove, MN

Lyle Patrick Campbell, 82, of Walnut Grove passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. A private family burial will be held in the Walnut Grove Cemetery at a later time. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Lyle was born March 10, 1937 near Currie, MN to Leonard & Marie (Sollinger) Campbell. He was baptized at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Currie. He attended Sunrise Schoolhouse country school and later Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School. On November 2, 1963, Lyle was united in marriage to Cheryl Sell at English Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Together the couple lived in Marshall for 28 years before moving back to Walnut Grove in 2000. Lyle drove truck for many years. Lyle loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lyle is survived by his wife Cheryl of 55 years; son Michael (Kimberly) Campbell, Eden Prairie, daughter Jody (Ricky) Layman, Balaton; grandchildren: Benjamin & Luke Campbell and Stephanie (Ryan) Fricke & Nicholas (Brittany) Layman; great grandchildren: Shauna, Aaliyah, Jaxon, Walker, & Layla Fricke and Jordan, Chase, Grayson & Alexis Layman; siblings: Agnes Stirn of Currie, Pat Atkins of Lake Wilson, Lavone (Tom) Pierson of Alden, NY, Kathleen Hohler of Tracy, Phylis (Verle) Anderson of Noelle, AR, and Arlene (Rick) Ross of Currie; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Campbell.