



77

Brookings, S.D.

Faye A. Buterbaugh, age 77, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at The Neighborhoods at Brookview in Brookings. Memorial services were held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in Brookings.

Faye was born on January 24, 1942, to Sylvester and Alice (Delong) Anderson in Redwood County, Minnesota. She was raised on the family farm, and attended school in Walnut Grove, MN. Faye graduated from Walnut Grove High School and married Errol Buterbaugh on July 11, 1959, in Lamberton, MN. The couple lived in Minnesota for one year before moving to Brookings and eventually Aurora, where Faye lived until the time of her death.

Faye and Errol raised three sons in Aurora; Michael, Matthew, and Timothy. Along with raising her family, Faye worked at First National Bank, Sears, and JCPenney.

Faye enjoyed camping with her family and taking numerous outdoor photos. She also enjoyed traveling to Branson and Nashville to listen to her beloved country music. She truly loved attending sporting events of her grandchildren, and later in life, Faye enjoyed watching the birds in her yard. She especially loved the cardinals.

Survivors include her sons, Michael (April) of Brooklyn Center, MN, Matthew (Robin) of Bushnell, SD, and Timothy of Brookings; grandchildren, Manni, Asher, Loren, and Layne; sisters, Corrine (Clayton) Edwards and Louise (Al) Bous both of Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, John and Lynn Anderson.