ElVern “Tudy” Katherine Will, age 98 of Revere, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Morningside Heights Nursing Home in Marshall. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, May 20 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Milroy. Interment was in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Tudy was born on a farm outside Revere, MN, June 19, 1920 to John and Lorena (Hart) Steinle. Tudy attended school in Revere and St. Anne’s Catholic School. When asked about her birth she always told the story that the day she was born, their barn burned down. On December 27, 1938 she was united in marriage to Gale Will in St. Genevive, MO. Together they retired in 1982 in Walnut Grove. Tudy belonged to a birthday club in Walnut Grove, the CCW at St. Paul Catholic Church in Walnut Grove, and was a member of the Walnut Grove American Legion Auxiliary Unit 267. Tudy enjoyed spending time in her kitchen and loved to pass out the treats she had made. She especially loved spending time at home with her family.

Tudy is survived by her daughters Catherine Vaupel, Westbrook and Patty Christensen, Milroy; grandchildren Karen Gries, Mike (Kizzy Gaul) Vaupel, Jeff (Rhonda) Christensen, and Tim (Kris) Christensen; great grandchildren Kelsey and Brittany Gries, Trever, Ali, Evan, and Emme Vaupel, Beth Jacob, Colben, and Kyle Christensen; great great grandchildren Jaxon Gries and Oliver Christensen. She is preceded in death by her husband Gale Will, parents Lorena (Hart) Eilefson and John Steinle, sons-in-law Harold Vaupel and Cedric Christensen.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Morningside Heights and Avera Hospice for their excellent care.