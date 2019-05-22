



74

Dovray, Minnesota

Douglas Bakke, age 74, of Dovray, went to his heavenly home Monday, May 13, 2019 at Our House of Murray County in Slayton. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 1 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Westbrook. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Douglas Bakke was born October 28, 1944 to Lewellyn and Eva (Hams) Bakke in the Village of Hallock, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad. Doug graduated from Karlstad school in 1962. He was united in marriage to Linda Kay (Kirchner) Bakke on September 11, 1971 in Westbrook. Doug served our country in the Air Force for four years. He was a member of the Dovray American Legion, Westbrook VFW, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Dovray. Doug enjoyed traveling to numerous places such as Las Vegas, Laughlin, NV and Hawaii three times. He spent 13 years of his life living in Arizona. Doug loved being outside on sunny days, watching television on PBS and listening to gospel music. He enjoyed spending time with his family and making trips to Canterbury to watch horse races. Doug will be dearly missed for his unforgettable sense of humor.

Douglas is survived by his wife Linda (Kirchner); children: Jason (Aimee) Bakke, Lakeville, Chad (Jenny) Bakke, New Prague, and Nathan (Dolly) Bakke, Chandler, AZ; grandchildren: Brayden, Kate, Annika, Brooke, and Lyla Bakke; siblings: Harvey (Nina) Bakke and Will Bakke and Lois (Vern) Berglin; mother-in-law Luella Kirchner; sisters-in-law: Brenda (David) Schreiber and Gayleen Kirchner; brother-in-law Paul (Barbara ) Kirchner and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Keith, sisters Marilyn and Judith, twin brother Don, father-in-law Duane Kirchner and brothers-in-law Dennis and Loren Kirchner.