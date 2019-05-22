RRC Superintendent injured in auto crash





RRC Superintendent Bruce Olson was critically injured in a 2 car accident on Friday, May 17, 2019, on Highway 14 two miles west of Sanborn. He and Vicki Janssen were passengers in a School District vehicle driven by Stacey Vold, when they were hit by a vehicle that did not stop at a stop sign at Highway 14 and Knox Ave. The three others were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. Olson was airlifted to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

According to a Caring Bridge site set up by his family, he was scheduled to have surgery on Monday, May 20, at Hennepin County Medical Center. Bruce Olson is scheduled to retire from the superintendent position at RRC on June 30.