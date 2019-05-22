WWG robotics team charge their way to 2nd place





Westbrook Walnut Grove Chargers Robotics Team 5991 seated at 20th in the state of MN. After competing in March in Duluth, WWG Robotics students made plans for a trip to State when they found out they were officially 20th in the state! Only 36 teams are able to participate in the State MN FRC Robotics Competition. The team had a limited time that the robot could be out of its bag in order to prepare for the MN State Robotics competition on May 18, 2019. The morning of May 17, the Robotics Team helped load their pit materials and robot into the WWG trailer and bus. The district held a pep rally to send off the team with cheers.

