



﻿Ron Wyant

88

Sioux City, Iowa

Ronald “Ron” A. Wyant, 88, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement in Sioux City.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 21, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa.

Ronald was born March 31, 1931, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the son of Russell and Rosetta (McNerney) Wyant. He grew up and attended school in Larchwood, Iowa, and graduated from Larchwood High School in 1948. He then attended the University of South Dakota three years. He joined the ROTC program and served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1955. He continued his military service with the reserves until being honorably discharged in 1969.

On Aug. 28, 1955, he married Joyce Ann Jacobsen. The couple lived in Vermillion, South Dakota, for a short time then moved to Sioux City. He started working at Sioux Tool in 1956 and retired after 40 years as a tool design engineer.

Survivors include his wife and one daughter, Wendy Wyant of Norway.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Rick Wyant; and one brother, Robert Wyant and his wife, Maxine.