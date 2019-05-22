Former Little Miss Inwood crowned Miss Inwood





jjensen@ncppub.com

Lydia Lee now has two crowns to represent her pride for her hometown. The teen was crowned Miss Inwood during a pageant Tuesday, May 14. Twelve years earlier, she was named Little Miss Inwood. Jayda Kruse, also a former Little Miss Inwood, also competed for the title. Twelve young women﻿ will assist Lee in representing Inwood during a number of parades at area community celebrations throughout the summer. Lee will also compete in the Miss Lyon County queen contest in July during the Lyon County Fair.

Find the full article in this week’s issue of the West Lyon Herald.